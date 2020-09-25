Baghdad ruling deals Blow to Kurdistan's Gold Trade

From Rudaw. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Baghdad ruling deals blow to Kurdistan Region's gold trade

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority's decision to ban the import and export of gold to and from the Kurdistan Region last month has triggered anger among goldsmiths and government officials.

According to a copy of the decision seen by Rudaw English, the import and export of gold is now only authorized at Baghdad and Najaf airports.

