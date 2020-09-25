Iraq Bans Import of 29 Agricultural, Animal Products

From Middle East Monitor, under a Creative Commons licence. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture yesterday banned the import of 29 agricultural crops and animal products due to their abundance in the local markets.

The list of banned products includes cucumbers, eggplant (aubergine), honey, garlic, dates, tomatoes, as well as eggs, chicken and frozen and chilled marine and river fish.

The ministry explained that the order is based on the Economic Affairs Committee's decision to ban the import of the aforementioned products from all border crossings, regardless of the import permit's date.