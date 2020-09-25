Navigate

Iraq Bans Import of 29 Agricultural, Animal Products

By on 25th September 2020 in Agriculture, Politics

The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture yesterday banned the import of 29 agricultural crops and animal products due to their abundance in the local markets.

The list of banned products includes cucumbers, eggplant (aubergine), honey, garlic, dates, tomatoes, as well as eggs, chicken and frozen and chilled marine and river fish.

The ministry explained that the order is based on the Economic Affairs Committee's decision to ban the import of the aforementioned products from all border crossings, regardless of the import permit's date.

