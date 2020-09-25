Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 25th Sept 2020).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD658 (-2.2%) / $689 (-2.2%) (weekly change) (-0.1% and -1.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 25.0 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD24.1 bn ($19.4 mn).

ISX Company Announcements