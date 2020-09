By John Lee.

The new Chair of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) has been visiting investment opportunites throughout the country.

During a visit to Wasit Province, Suha Dawood Najar (pictured) said that Iraqi investors hae the financial and professional capacity to gear up with the Iraqi economy, especially if partnered and supported by the government.

In Kerbala [Karbala] she visited the Imam Hussein Hospital for Cancer, and other locations.

(Source: NIC)