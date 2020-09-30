Navigate

Ambassador of Iraq in Tehran Presents his Credentials

Iraq's new Ambassador to Iran, Naseer Abdul Mohsen Abdullah, has presented his credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the importance of strengthening cooperation relations between the two countries was discussed, and the Ambassador expressed his hope for more cooperation with the Iranian Foreign Ministry to serve the interests of the two countries.

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

