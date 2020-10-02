Iraq announces Oil Export Data for Sept

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced initial oil exports for September of 78,388,619 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.613 million barrels per day (bpd), slightly up from the 2.597 million bpd exported in August.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 75,000,000 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,133,834 barrels. Exports to Jordan were 254,785 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $3.167 billion at an average price of $40.407 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)