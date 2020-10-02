Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 1st Oct 2020).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD662 (+0.5%) / $693 (+0.5%) (weekly change) (+0.4% and -1.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 27.1 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD12.2 bn ($9.9 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- ISX will suspend trading of Region Trade Bank for Investment and Finance (BRTB) starting Oct. 15, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 20, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements, distributing cash dividend and amortizing losing credit.
- ISX will suspend trading of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB) starting Oct. 14, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 19, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements, distributing cash dividend and increasing its capital from IQD150 bn to IQD200 bn through 33.3% rights issue.
- ISX will suspend trading of National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) starting Oct. 11, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 14, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements, distributing cash dividend and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.
- ISX will suspend trading of Mamoura Real-estate Invest. (SMRI) starting Oct. 13, due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 18, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements and distributing cash dividend.
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Zawraa for Financial Investment (VZAF) starting Oct. 13, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 18, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
- ISX will suspend trading of International Development Bank for Investment (BIDB) starting Oct. 4, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 7, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements and the possibility to purchase all the shares of Al-Aseel Company.
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ataa Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BLAD) starting Oct. 4, 2020 if the company fails to explain why the price touched the higher limit on Sep. 29, 2020, Sep. 30, 2020 and Oct. 1, 2020.
- United Bank (BUND) announced on Oct. 1, 2020 the approval of the CBI on the appointment of Mr. Khalid Ahmed Mahmood as the bank's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
- ISX suspended trading of Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) starting Oct. 1, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 6, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements, distributing cash dividend and increasing its capital from IQD2.0 bn to IQD7.0 bn through 250% rights issue.
- ISX suspended trading of Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) starting Sep. 30, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 5, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements, the size of the withheld provision and the bank's procedures for restructuring the capital in accordance with International Standards in this regard and taking appropriate decisions.
- Ashur International Bank for Investment (BASH) resumed trading on Sep. 29, 2020 after being suspended for its AGM in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements and deciding to distribute 2% cash dividend (IQD0.02 dividend per share, 6.3% dividend yield).
- Cross transactions: 20.0 bn shares of of Zain Al-Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BZII) on Sep. 28 and 29, 2020, which represent 8.0 % of BZII's capital.
