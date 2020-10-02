Video: IBBC Alumni Conference

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) hosted a virtual conference chaired by Prof. Mohammed Al-Uzri to inaugurate its newly launched network of Iraqi Alumni of UK universities.

The conference was opened by Baroness Nicholson. The guest speaker, Dr. Hamid Ahmed, Deputy Minister of Iraq's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, confirmed the ministry's strong support for the initiative. Also in attendance, Dr Karzan Kareem, Advisor on Higher Education to the KRG Prime Minister, also expressed his support.

The event was attended by more than over 40 delegates, including representatives from over 20 UK and Iraqi universities, IBBC member companies and a number of Iraqi alumni.

The conference confirmed the value of an alumni network to support past students, advance cooperation between Iraqi and UK universities and educational centres, and develop lasting links with the private sector, notably IBBC member companies. It was agreed to support the initiative, expand the network and arrange future educational events.

You can watch the video recording of the conference below:

(Source: IBBC)