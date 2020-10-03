Kadhimi follows through on Security Reform Promises

By Omar Sattar for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Kadhimi follows through on promises to reform Iraq's security sector

Since he took office in May, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has made a series of changes in senior and sensitive security positions to improve the security institutions' performance.

The moves have raised concerns in various political blocs that see these changes as strengthening Kadhimi's power.

