New Report on Iraqi Industry

This report provides a general overview of the Iraqi industrial sector.

It starts with a briefing about why the industrial sector is very crucial for Iraq's future economy. As a more advanced industrial sector leads to greater GDP value, higher salaries, and better services provided by efficiently-trained labor.

Despite this fact, there has been huge negligence of the industrial sector from the government over the years as most of the focus was on the petroleum industry since Iraq is known to be an extremely oil-dependent country that lacks other developed sectors, this led the industrial sector to become highly dependent on the money generated from the oil.

Click here to download the full report.

(Source: Kapita, in partnership with GIZ)