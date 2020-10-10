By Ali Mamouri for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Despite COVID-19, political crisis, Iraqi Shiites march on Karbala



The commemoration of Arbaeen in Iraq was different this year due to the unique circumstances of the pandemic and political conflict.

Shiites across the world commemorate Imam Hussein's martyrdom on Oct. 8. They gather in Iraq, marching from various cities toward Karbala, where the holy Shrine of Imam Hussein is located.

Non-Iraqi Shiites were not able to attend Arbaeen this year due to travel bans adopted by Iraq and other countries.

