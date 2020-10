By Azhar Al-Ruabie for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Corruption continues to threaten Iraq's stability

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi visited the city of Nasiriyah on Oct. 5 and confirmed that there are 270 uncompleted projects, some of them unfinished at least in part due to corruption and mismanagement.

He promised to sort the problem out.

Click here to read the full story.