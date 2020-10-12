KRG PM convenes Supreme Economic Council

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani convenes Supreme Economic Council

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani today presided over a meeting of the Supreme Economic Council to discuss challenges and opportunities for greater economic growth and prosperity in the region.

Joined by Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani, Prime Minister Barzani affirmed the government is pursuing its ambitious programming aimed at developing the economy and strengthening infrastructure systems across the Kurdistan Region despite setbacks caused by the global financial crisis and coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the Kurdistan Region's economic potential and the opportunities that exist for it to become a hub for trade and commerce for Iraq and the broader region, and as a choice destination for foreign investors.

During the meeting, the Council approved a set of recommendations to improve imported fuel quality and minimise environmental and health risks to the public, putting the Ministry of Interior in charge of inspections and threatening legal action against violators of quality protection rules. Officials also emphasized the need to protect fuel prices for public consumption when taxing fuel imports.

Recognising the need to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the Kurdistan Region, the Council discussed areas of cooperation with the Council of Minister's Legal Committee to review upcoming intellectual property legislation.

(Source: KRG)