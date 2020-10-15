Can Iraq's New White Paper Deliver on Economic Reform?

By Ali Al-Mawlawi, for 1001 Iraqi Thoughts.

Can the White Paper Deliver on Economic Reform?

The Iraqi government's long-awaited "White Paper" was formally approved by cabinet on October 13 after it was shared with members of parliament, who will now undertake a thorough review.

Billed as a blueprint for addressing Iraq's economic woes, its completion had been a source of tension between parliament and the government. But yesterday's milestone was only the first step in an arduous journey that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's government must undertake if it is to deliver on its bold promises.

With time running out, the difficult task of garnering sufficient political buy-in must be accelerated if the 95-page document is to be translated into tangible changes.

Click here to read the full article.