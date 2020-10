From Rudaw. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Kurdistan Region rice farmers harvest bumper crop

Rice harvest season has begun in the Kurdistan Region, and farmers in Erbil's Harir sub-district say there's been a boom in production this year.

"We're making a lot of profit," Mawlud Hassan, a farmer in Harir said.

Click here to read the full story.