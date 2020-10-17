Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 15th Oct 2020).
Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD681 (+2.3%) / $707 (+1.9%) (weekly change) (+3.4% and +0.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 6.6 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD5.1 bn ($4.1 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- ISX will suspend trading of Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) starting Oct. 29, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 3, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
- ISX will suspend trading of Al Janoob Islamic Bank (BJAB) starting Oct. 27 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 1, to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) starting Oct. 25, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 28, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
- Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI) will resume trading on Oct. 18, 2020 after being suspended for its AGM in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements.
- ISX will suspend trading of Tourist Village of Mosul Dam (HTVM) starting Nov. 10, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 15, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
- ISX will suspend trading of Karbala Hotels (HKAR) starting Nov. 3, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 8, 2020 to discuss and approve 2017, 2018 and 2019 annual financial statements.
- ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) starting Oct. 27, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 31, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
- ISX will suspend trading of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (BMUI) starting Oct. 22, 2020 due to the GA that will be held on Oct. 27, 2020 to discuss increasing its capital from IQD150 bn to IQD200 bn through 33.3% rights issue.
- ISX suspended trading of Region Trade Bank for Investment and Finance (BRTB) starting Oct. 15, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 20, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements, distributing cash dividend and evaluate non-performing loans.
- ISX suspended trading of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB) starting Oct. 14, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 19, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements, distributing cash dividend and increasing its capital from IQD150 bn to IQD200 bn through 33.3% rights issue.
- Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) resumed trading on Oct. 13, 2020 after being suspended for its AGM in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements. BBOB did research on the quantitative effect of applying IFRS 9 on the bank, and the bank will not make any decisions regarding the size of the withheld provision and the bank's procedures for restructuring the capital until the end of Covid-19 pandemic.
No comments yet.