Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 15th Oct 2020).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD681 (+2.3%) / $707 (+1.9%) (weekly change) (+3.4% and +0.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 6.6 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD5.1 bn ($4.1 mn).

ISX Company Announcements