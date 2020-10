By John Lee.

French telecoms company Orange Group has reportedly launched legal proceedings against the Iraqi government with the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), part of the World Bank, for more than $400m that it alleges was expropriated by the country's regulator.

The case relates to the company's investment in Korek, the mobile phone operator based in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Click here to read the full article.

(Source: FT)