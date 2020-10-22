Iraq invites Int'l bidders to Mansuriya Gas Field

By Joe Snell for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq invites international bidders to Mansuriya gas field

Iraq has invited international bidders to develop its Mansuriya gas field near the Iranian border, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told the state news agency INA last week.

The invitation comes after the termination of a contract with a group led by Turkey's state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corp. that also included Kuwait Energy PLC and the Korean Gas Corp.

Click here to read the full article.