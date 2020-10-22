Alstom sign Letter of Intent for Baghdad Elevated Train

Alstom and the Iraqi Ministry of Transport sign a Letter of Intent for the implementation of the Baghdad Elevated Train

An Alstom-led Consortium, together with its partner Hyundai Engineering & Construction, have signed a Letter of Intent with the Iraqi Ministry of Transport to define a framework for all the appropriate steps to accelerate the implementation of the Baghdad Elevated Train (BET).

The Letter of Intent was signed during the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi's official visit to Paris. The signing ceremony was held in Matignon, the office of the French Prime Minister, in the presence of Jean Castex, the French Prime Minister and Mustafa Al Kadhimi, the Iraqi Prime Minister.

The Baghdad Elevated Train Project is a 20 km elevated metro in Baghdad with 14 stations, and includes the supply of rolling stock, electromechanical systems, tracks, as well as associated civil works. The light rail system would link Al-Khadumia, AlEtafia, Alsarafia bridge Al-Mustansirya, Wazyria and AlShab over 16km, and AlEtafia AlMuthana airport to Al-Alawi over 4km.

Müslüm Yakisan, Senior Vice President for the Africa, Middle-East and Central Asia region at Alstom, said:

"We are extremely delighted to sign the Letter of Intent and develop our cooperation with the Republic of Iraq. We believe that with this important project together with the Iraqi government we will implement our latest innovative technologies to improve the mobility environment in Baghdad and reduce the current traffic congestion."

(Source: Alstom)