Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 22nd Oct 2020).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD679 (-0.3%) / $699 (-1.1%) (weekly change) (+3.0% and -0.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 3.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.5 bn ($2.8 mn).

ISX Company Announcements