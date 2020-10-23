Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 22nd Oct 2020).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD679 (-0.3%) / $699 (-1.1%) (weekly change) (+3.0% and -0.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 3.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.5 bn ($2.8 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- ISX will suspend trading of AL-Nukhba for General Construction (SNUC) starting Nov. 12, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 17, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
- ISX will suspend trading of Ibdaa Al-Sharq Al-Awsat General Contracting & Inv. (SIBD) starting Nov. 8 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 11, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
- The suspension date of Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) has changed from Oct. 29, 2020 to Oct. 27, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 3, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
- Region Trade Bank for Investment and Finance (BRTB) will resume trading on Oct. 25, 2020 after being suspended for its AGM in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements and decided to distribute 5.78% cash dividends (IQD0.0578 dividend per share, 5.78% dividend yield). The opening price will be IQD0.940 for the first trading session.
- The AGM of Al-Zawraa for Financial Investment (VZAF) has been postponed to Oct. 25, 2020 due to lack of quorum.
- National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) resumed trading on Oct. 22, 2020 after being suspended for its AGM in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statement and elected seven original and seven alternative board members.
- Mamoura Real-estate Investment (SMRI) resumed trading on Oct. 22, 2020 after being suspended for its AGM in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements.
- Baghdad for Packing Materials (IBPM) resumed trading on Oct. 22, 2020 after being suspended for its AGM in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements and elected five original and five alternative board members.
- ISX suspended trading of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BMUI) starting Oct. 22, 2020 due to the GA that will be held on Oct. 27, 2020 to discuss increasing the bank's capital from IQD150 bn to IQD200 bn through 33.3% rights issue.
- ISX suspended trading of Al-Khatem Telecom (TZNI) starting Oct. 21, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 24, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
- ISX suspended trading of Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) starting Oct. 20, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 24, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
- Original shares of Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) resumed trading Oct. 20, 2020 after being suspended for its AGM in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements and decided to increase the capital from IQD2.0 bn to IQD7.0 bn through 250% rights issue.
- Cross transactions: 500 mn shares of Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) on Oct. 18, 2020, which represent 0.2 % of BCIH's capital.
