Video: Anti-Govt Protests Resume in Iraq

By on 28th October 2020 in Politics

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Protesters gathered in Baghdad's Tahrir Square on Sunday to mark one year since their movement against a corrupt ruling class they say has failed to meet their demands.

It was the most significant turnout in months, after systemic violence, disillusionment and the coronavirus pandemic brought the demonstrations to a halt earlier this year.

Al Jazeera's Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad, Iraq:

