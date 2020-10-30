Iran "Desperate to Maintain Iraqi Financial Lifeline"

By Mustafa Saadoun for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Significant challenges face Kadhimi's economic reform project

Iran's central bank governor, Abdolnaser Hemmati (pictured), recently paid a surprise visit to Baghdad, three days after the United States slapped sanctions on 18 Iranian banks.

Iran sees in Iraq an economic lifeline and the only solution to circumvent the US sanctions ordeal, through formal and informal means.

(Picture credit: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)