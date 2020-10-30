Navigate

Iran "Desperate to Maintain Iraqi Financial Lifeline"

By on 30th October 2020 in Iraq Banking & Finance News, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

By Mustafa Saadoun for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Significant challenges face Kadhimi's economic reform project

Iran's central bank governor, Abdolnaser Hemmati (pictured), recently paid a surprise visit to Baghdad, three days after the United States slapped sanctions on 18 Iranian banks.

Iran sees in Iraq an economic lifeline and the only solution to circumvent the US sanctions ordeal, through formal and informal means.

Click here to read the full article.

(Picture credit: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)

