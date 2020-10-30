Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 29th Oct 2020).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD669 (-1.4%) / $689 (-1.4%) (weekly change) (+1.6% and +1.6% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 26.1 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD5.9 bn ($4.6 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) starting Nov. 11, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 16, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial results, increasing its capital from IQD13.65 bn to IQD15.0 bn through 9.9% rights issue and distributing cash dividend.
- Al-Khatem Telecom (TZNI) will resume trading on Nov. 1, 2020 after being suspended for its AGM in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements and decided to distribute 3.9% cash dividend (IQD0.039 dividend per share, 1.66% dividend yield). The opening price will be IQD2.310.
- ISX suspended trading of Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) starting Oct. 28, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 3, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
- Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) resumed trading on Oct. 28, 2020 after being suspended for its AGM in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements.
- North Bank (BNOR) resumed trading on Oct. 28, 2020 due to disclosing its 2018 annual financial statements.
- Al-Ahlyia for Agricultural Production (AAHP) resumed trading on Oct. 28, 2020 after being suspended for its AGM in which they discussed and approved financial results of the ending year Mar. 31, 2020, decided to distribute 3.0% cash dividend (IQD0.03 dividend per share, 2.6% dividend yield) and elected five original and five alternative board members.
- Al-Zawraa for Financial Investment (VZAF) resumed trading on Oct. 28, 2020 after being suspended for its AGM in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements.
- ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) starting Oct. 27, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 31, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
- Original shares of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB) resumed trading on Oct. 26, 2020 after being suspended for its AGM in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements and decided to increase the capital from IQD150 bn to IQD200 bn through 33.3% rights issue.
- Region Trade Bank for Investment and Finance (BRTB) resumed trading on Oct. 25, 2020 after being suspended for its AGM in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements and decided to distribute 5.78% cash dividends (IQD0.0578 dividend per share, 6.2% dividend yield).
- Cross transactions: 21.2 bn shares of North Bank (BNOR) on Oct. 28, 2020, which represents 7.1% of BNOR's capital.
