Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 29th Oct 2020).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD669 (-1.4%) / $689 (-1.4%) (weekly change) (+1.6% and +1.6% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 26.1 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD5.9 bn ($4.6 mn).

ISX Company Announcements