By Joe Snell for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Ex-Ninevah governor arrested as Iraqi government reins in corruption

Iraq's anti-corruption commission announced last week that it had arrested the former governor of Nineveh province, Nawfel Akoub, who was accused of embezzling millions of dollars from government coffers, including aid for people displaced by the Islamic State.

