UN Project to Preserve Iraq's Marshlands

By Adnan Abu Zeed for Al Monitor.

UN project hopes to preserve Iraq's marshlands

The Italian-based humanitarian organization Un Ponte Per (UPP) on July 15 launched an ambitious two-year project in southern Iraq, funded by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and dubbed Sumerian, which aims to promote economic growth and preserve cultural heritage in the Ahwar of Southern Iraq in Dhi Qar Governorate, in partnership with a group of non-governmental organizations, namely Humat Dijlah (Tigris Protectors), Safina Projects and Carlo Leopardi Studio.

