Iraqi Cabinet urges cooperation with Turkey over Tigris River

By on 2nd November 2020 in Agriculture

The Iraqi Cabinet has authorised the Minister of Water Resources to negotiate and sign a protocol of cooperation between Iraq and Turkey on the management of the water resources of the Tigris River.

According to the UN, intake from the Tigris and the Euphrates rivers - Iraq's primary sources of water - is decreasing at an unprecedented rate, and the risk of water shortage-induced displacement of populations in Iraq remains high due to degradation of the quantity and quality of available water.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)

