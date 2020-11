By Shelly Kittleson, for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Iraq's western Anbar province getting back on its feet, eyeing autonomy

Iraq's Sunni-majority Anbar province has in recent months completed a number of infrastructure works in the hope of attracting more investment as the US troops' presence winds down, amid debate over the possibility of carving out an autonomous region.

