KRG DPM Talabani to Speak at Virtual Kurdistan Iraq Economic Forum

Kurdistan's Deputy Prime Minister HE Qubad Talabani to Speak at the Virtual Kurdistan Iraq Economic Forum

Inaugural Conference set to navigate the economic future Kurdistan and Iraq

Conference will include online sessions available live and on demand for all attendees

Delegates will gain insights into the latest policy and project announcements, crucial for successful investment decisions in the region as well as the key recovery strategies post pandemic

Virtual Event will take place on 17 - 18 November through an interactive platform

CWC and Global Future Energy are hosting the Kurdistan-Iraq Economic Forum with the support of the KRG High Commission to the UK.

Sponsored by Chevron, the Forum aims to be the first gathering dedicated to the economic diversification of the Region, and will include 6 panel sessions, enabling senior decision makers across multiple industries to engage with each other virtually to address current issues and facilitate practical solutions to advance the economy in these challenging times.

Confirmed speakers include:

HE Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister, Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq HE HE Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Department of Foreign Relations, Kurdistan Regional Government, Iraq HE Karwan Jamal, Kurdistan Region High Representative to the UK, London HE Dr Amanj Raheem, Cabinet Minister, Member of the Oil & Gas Council, Kurdistan Regional Government, Iraq HE Kamal Muslim Saeed, Minister of Trade & Industry, Kurdistan Regional Government, Iraq Matthew M. Zais, Ph.D., Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of International Affairs, US Department of Energy

"The Kurdistan Region has an opportunity to become an important commercial centre in Iraq and the region in order to attract foreign investments to implement strategic projects" said Prime Minister Barzani last month at the Supreme Economic Council meeting in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and a number of ministers and governors.

In light of the current unprecedented circumstances, decision-makers and influencers from various industries will gather to unlock new business opportunities on all levels of the economy by addressing the following themes:

Extending the Value Chain beyond Producing Oil: How the Oil Sector Could Enrich Economic Diversification?

Kurdistan plans to privatize the electricity sector, opportunities for investors

Diversifying the energy mix to increase the role of gas and renewables

How to grow non-oil sectors that will provide a sustainable source of growth?

Fiscal reforms packages to support the recovery of post pandemic

Maximizing strategic alignment with the major companies to support in building the region's infrastructure

Promoting the growth of the economy through innovations in procurement and financial supply chain management processes

Over the past decade, the CWC Iraq Portfolio has hosted over 100+ Ministers and Senior Officials at various events. The Inaugural Kurdistan Iraq Economic Forum will bring together the international commercial executives interested in investing in Kurdistan. CWC, now a brand of Global Future Energy, will again provide the only international platform for high level stakeholders in the Region to convene.

