Amnesty: Mass Execution of 21 Individuals "an Outrage"

Mass execution of 21 individuals is an outrage

Responding to the execution on Monday of 21 individuals in Iraq, including individuals allegedly affiliated to the Islamic State (IS) and convicted of terror-related charges, Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said:

"It is high time the Iraqi authorities put an end to executing people. Retaliatory executions not only fail to deliver justice to the victims and to their families, they serve to reinforce perceptions of partial justice, at a time when the authorities are mum in regards to other serious violations such as torture and enforced disappearances that are still taking place across the country.

(Source: Amnesty International)