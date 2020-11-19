Navigate

Iraq Pushes Faw Refinery Project

By on 19th November 2020 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Investment, Iraq Oil & Gas News, Tenders

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has invited international companies to participate in the competition to implement the Faw Refinery Project in Basra.

The project will be offered on a BOO (Build, Own, Operate) or BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) basis.

Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail said the refinery will be environmentally friendly and in conformity with international standards (EURO 5), adding that a petrochemical complex will be added to the project in the future.

