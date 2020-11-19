By Al Monitor staff. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq-Saudi border crossing reopens after 30 years

The Arar border crossing linking Iraq and Saudi Arabia has reopened for trade after a 30-year closure, Iraq's border authority said Wednesday.

The Saudi-Iraqi border crossing was closed in the 1990s after Saudi Arabia severed ties following Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's invasion of neighboring Kuwait.

The crossing has remained closed, with exceptions made for Iraqis to cross to Mecca for the annual hajj pilgrimage.

