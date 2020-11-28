By Al Monitor staff. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The Netherlands to send new troops to Iraq as coalition shifts to advisory role

The Netherlands is preparing to bolster its mission in Iraq by sending up to 150 additional troops to Iraqi Kurdistan, according to a vote by the Dutch Council of Ministers on Friday.

The troops will be responsible for security at the Erbil airport alongside US forces.

The airport is an important base for the US-led anti-Islamic State (IS) coalition.

