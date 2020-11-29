Iraqi Economy 'Riddled with Corruption' By Editor on 29th November 2020 in Politics, Security Iraq's economy is so riddled with corruption that minor border post jobs are changing hands for as much as $100,000, Iraq's deputy prime minister, Ali Allawi (pictured), has admitted. More here. (Source: The Guardian) Related posts: KRG PM reiterates Commitment to Diverse Economy 50 Iraqi Ministers Accused of Corruption in 2 yrs Iraqi Govt steps up Fight Against Corruption Allawi Withdraws Candidacy for PM Post
No comments yet.