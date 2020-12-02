Navigate

Nokia selected for ITPC Network in Iraq

By on 2nd December 2020 in Iraqi Communications News

Nokia to deploy internet gateway for ITPC network in Iraq

Finland's Nokia has announced that its IP routing technology has been selected for Informatics and Telecommunications Public Company (ITPC) - one of the companies of Iraq's Ministry of Communication (MoC) - to serve as the main backbone of the country's internet infrastructure.

The deployment aims to set up a smooth and secure mechanism for internet flow from tier-1 internet providers to Iraq via the country's Internet Service Providers (ISPs). AlAwsat Telecommunication Services Co. will be partnering with Nokia to deploy the technology.

Iraqi Telecommunication Ministry said:

"Internet gateway is a fundamental pillar in ensuring a country's data security. Nokia and Al-Awsat are the right partners helping us achieve this in Iraq. Nokia's solution meets the security requirements of public sector and mission-critical applications, thereby enabling us to secure the network with high-capacity and high-performance protection."

Rima Manna, Head of the Middle East Market Unit, Nokia, said:

"We are grateful to ITPC for placing its trust in our abilities to deliver critical communication services. We are committed to enabling the best-in-class services by building a robust mechanism for managing internet gateways. Our advanced IP routers will be instrumental in supporting ITPC's connectivity and traffic management requirements."

(Source: Nokia)

