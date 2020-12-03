Cabinet tightens up on Public Sector Salaries

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Following discussions, the Cabinet decided to:

Approve the recommendations from the specialist working group to complete the comprehensive database of all those who work in the public sector, and to allocate a unique employment number to each employee by the Central Bureau of Statistics at the Ministry of Planning;

Expedite the development of the unified salary structure for the public sector that supports electronic payment and receipt of salaries;

Authorise the Minister of Finance to sign an agreement to finance multiple annual maintenance projects (fourth phase) which is implemented by GE for the Ministry of Electricity, and guaranteed by UK Export Finance (UKEF).

(Source: Govt of Iraq)