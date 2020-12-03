Navigate

Liftings underway at Sarta

By on 3rd December 2020 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Genel Energy has announced that, following first oil production last week, first liftings have taken place from the Sarta field (Genel 30% working interest).

According to a statement from the company, the Sarta-3 well is producing at an initial rate of over 5,000 bopd, with an API gravity of c.27 degrees, in line with expectations at this stage.

Tanker loadings are now underway, with oil being transported to Khurmala for offloading into the export pipeline.

(Source: Genel Energy)

