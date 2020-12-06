UN signs financing agreement with the Netherlands to support UN electoral assistance to Iraq

The United Nations in Iraq welcomes the contribution of EUR 3 million from the Netherlands to a UN-led project to support and assist capacity-building within the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC). The Dutch funding will also support deployment of UN electoral advisers as IHEC prepares the June 2021 nationals elections.

Michel Rentenaar, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Iraq, said:

"The Netherlands is pleased to maintain its support to Iraq and specifically its electoral process. Free and fair elections are essential to further strengthen the voice of the Iraqi people."

On behalf of UNAMI, UNDP signed an agreement with the Netherlands to manage the financing and administration of the project.

The United Nations thanks the Netherlands for its contribution, which has enhanced support to the process of holding free, fair and transparent elections in Iraq.

