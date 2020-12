By John Lee.

Moody's Investors Service has said that Iraq's credit profile (issuer rating Caa1) "is supported by the country's 'ba2' economic strength ... its 'caa3' institutions and governance strength ... its 'ba3' fiscal strength ... and its 'caa' susceptibility to event risk".

The company made the announcement on Monday following its periodic review of ratings.

(Source: Moody's Investors Service)