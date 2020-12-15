Nokia Wins Contract with Asiacell in Iraq

By John Lee.

Finland's Nokia has announced that Asiacell Telecom has chosen the company to provide nationwide network optimization for two years starting January 2021.

According to a press release:

"This partnership will leverage Nokia's global capabilities in network planning and optimization technology to boost Asiacell's competitive edge and transform its operational platforms for the next phase of its development".

It adds that Nokia will provide Asiacell Telecom with a multi-vendor optimization service that includes deployment of its Network Planning and Optimization (NPO) Services for RAN, Transmission, IP, and Core network elements across 7,000 sites in Iraq.

More here.

(Source: Nokia)