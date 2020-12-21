Iraq Finalises Oil Exports for November

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced initial oil exports for November of 81,262,376 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.709 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 2.876 million bpd exported in October.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 78,190,444 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 2,819,169 barrels. Exports to Jordan were 252,763 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $3.404 billion at an average price of $41.886 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)