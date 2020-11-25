Iraq Finalises Oil Exports for Oct

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for October of 89,153,932 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.876 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 2.613 million bpd exported in September.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 86,023,204 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 2,867,637 barrels. Exports to Jordan were 263,091 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $3.457 billion at an average price of $38.77 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)