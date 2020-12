By John Lee.

The Iraqi cabinet has approved the draft budget for 2021.

According to Reuters, the budget of 150 trillion Iraqi dinars ($103 billion) is based on an oil price of $42 per barrel, and will result in a deficit of 63 trillion dinars ($43 billion). Rudaw puts the deficit at 58 trillion dinar ($48.7 billion).

(Sources: Govt of Iraq, Reuters, Rudaw)