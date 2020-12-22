Navigate

Iraqis Protest against Dinar Devaluation

By on 22nd December 2020 in Iraq Banking & Finance News, Politics

By John Lee.

Rudaw reports that hundreds of people protested in Baghdad's Tahrir Square demanding that the government reverse its decision to devalue of the Iraqi dinar against the US dollar.

According to The Arab Weekly, the devaluation sparked panic across the country, as people rushed to buy dollars or stock up in supermarkets before price rises took effect.

More here and here.

(Sources: Rudaw, The Arab Weekly)

One Response to Iraqis Protest against Dinar Devaluation

  1. Ibn Al Iraq 22nd December 2020 at 08:35 #

    Sir,

    What is the logic behind this unexpected devaluation at this critical time Iraq is enduring apart of benefiting all ruling parties and their corrupted so called "private banks" !!!

    what is next in the agenda ????

