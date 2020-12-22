Iraqis Protest against Dinar Devaluation

By John Lee.
Rudaw reports that hundreds of people protested in Baghdad's Tahrir Square demanding that the government reverse its decision to devalue of the Iraqi dinar against the US dollar.
According to The Arab Weekly, the devaluation sparked panic across the country, as people rushed to buy dollars or stock up in supermarkets before price rises took effect.
(Sources: Rudaw, The Arab Weekly)
Sir,
What is the logic behind this unexpected devaluation at this critical time Iraq is enduring apart of benefiting all ruling parties and their corrupted so called "private banks" !!!
what is next in the agenda ????