By John Lee.

General Dynamics Land Systems has been awarded a $15,509,730 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for contractor logistics support services for M1A1SA Abrams tanks and M88A1/A2 recovery vehicles in Iraq.

Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Camp Taji, Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2022.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)