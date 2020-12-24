Major Housing Projects planned for 2021

By John Lee.

The Chairwoman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Suha Dawood Najar, has said that the coming year will see investment opportunities in each Iraqi province, similar to the Bismaya City housing project in Baghdad.

She made the announcement at a recent meeting with the heads of the provincial investment commissions of Kerbala, Babil, Wasit, Najaf, Diyala and Dhi Qar.

She said the success of Bismayah project had given a big stimulus to construct similar projects in the provinces, especially for people with lower income.

(Source: NIC)