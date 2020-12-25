Alliant continues support to Iraqi Air Force's Cessna Fleet

By John Lee.

Northrop Grumman, doing business as Alliant Techsystems Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $15,152,856 firm-fixed-price modification (P00061) to contract FA8106-16-C-0004 for contractor logistic support for the Iraqi Air Force's Cessna 208 and 172 fleet.

Work will be performed in Balad Airbase, Iraq, and is expected to be completed June 30, 2021.

This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $235,000,000. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)