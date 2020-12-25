Navigate

Navigation

Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021

By on 25th December 2020 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

Iraq will begin exporting fuel to Lebanon starting January 2021 at "global prices", Minister of Oil Ihsan Abdul Jabbar announced.

Abdul Jabbar's remarks came in a statement on Monday after his meeting with his Lebanese counterpart, Raymond Ghajar, in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad.

"Exported fuel will be part of a surplus over the Iraqi refineries' current demand," the minister pointed out, adding that the supply would be "limited and to be announced later."

He noted that the exports were expected to cover the "requirements of the Lebanese power stations to generate electricity", the Middle East Monitor reported.

On his part, Ghajar told reporters that the meeting had discussed an "expansion in bilateral relations between the two countries."

Lebanon has been suffering from a severe lack of power for years, with most residential and commercial establishments dependent on generators.

(Source: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)

Related posts:

Beirut Explosion: Iraq sends Aid to Lebanon Iran, Iraq Discuss Oil Cooperation Iraq Signs 2-Year Electricity Import Deal with Iran Palestine asks to Import Fuel from Iraq
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply