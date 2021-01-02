Iraq Increases Oil Exports for December

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced initial oil exports for December of 88,211,750 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.846 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 2.709 million bpd exported in November.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 85,195,608 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,016,142 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $4.213 billion at an average price of $47.765 per barrel.

November's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)