Navigate

Navigation

Changing of the Guard: New Iraqi Militia Trends and Responses

By on 23rd January 2021 in Politics, Security

By Michael Knights, Hamdi Malik, Crispin Smith, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

 Changing of the Guard: New Iraqi Militia Trends and Responses

In the year since their most iconic leaders were killed, Iran-backed militias in Iraq have been changing in crucial ways, providing rich insights into how Baghdad and its international partners should approach them in 2021.

Click here to read the full report.

Related posts:

Powerful Iran-Backed Militia Losing Influence in Iraq Pushing Back on Iraqi Militias: Weighing U.S. Options US Sanctions Iraqi Militia Leader Can Kadhimi curb the Influence of Iran-backed Militias?
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply