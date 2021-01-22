Baker Hughes awarded Iraqi Gas Processing Contract

By John Lee.

Baker Hughes has confirmed that it has been awarded what it describes as a "major contract" by Iraq's South Gas Company (SGC) in the last quarter of 2020.

The project consists of the design, manufacturing, delivery, construction and commissioning of an integrated facility for the processing and production of natural gas.

The facility is expected to have a capacity of 200 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day and utilize previously flared natural gas from the Nassiriya and Gharraf oil fields, reducing emissions by an estimated 6+ million tons of CO2 annually.

Baker Hughes will act as an overall solution provider for SGC, overseeing construction and startup of the facility as well as supplying compression equipment, digital monitoring systems and multiple services.

(Source: Baker Hughes)